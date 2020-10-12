Cory 'Spartacus' Booker Forgets That Democrats Blocked The Last Coronavirus Relief Package

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) raised his sanctimonious voice during the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s evaluation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Echoing the tired Democratic talking point that Judge Barrett’s nomination is “illegitimate,” Sen. Booker criticized the Republican majority for confirming Judge Barrett while the country feels the effects of COVID-19.

Sen. Cory Booker: "Instead of doing anything to help people who are struggling right now, we are here."



"We should be, as the Senate, working in a bipartisan way to try to get this virus under control, to get relief to people who are hurting." https://t.co/BKXeyAFmzT pic.twitter.com/orw4CSGPsD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 12, 2020

Sen. Booker forgets that it was his own party who blocked discussion on, and eventually passage of, the last relief package proposed by Republicans.

Reminder: @CoryBooker filibustered the COVID relief bill. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 12, 2020

Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program.



Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 10, 2020

Let me tell you. I’ve heard some bad faith Capitol Hill arguments in my day. But Senate Democrats’ “we should be working on coronavirus relief right now” play in this hearing, days after they filibustered said relief, would be a #1 seed in any tournament. — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 12, 2020

Sticking with Democrats’ misleading message, Sen. Booker said that voters should decide who nominates the next Supreme Court justice. What he does not disclose in his sanctimonious opening statement is that the American people did decide, both in 2016 when they elected President Trump and in 2018 when the American people expanded the GOP’s majority in the Senate after Democrats’ despicable behavior during then-Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Sen. Booker's infamous "I am Spartacus" moment lent no favors to Democrats' credibility with judicial confirmations.

Cory Booker greatly contributed to the Kavanaugh confirmation process going off the rails



He’s a major reason why the GOP expanded the Senate Majority in ‘18 and have the constitutional authority to confirm Judge Barrett today — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 12, 2020

They did. In 2018 when they gave Republicans 2 more seats in the Senate after watching your outrageous handling of the Kavanaugh confirmation. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2020

