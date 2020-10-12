Supreme Court

Cory 'Spartacus' Booker Forgets That Democrats Blocked The Last Coronavirus Relief Package

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Cory 'Spartacus' Booker Forgets That Democrats Blocked The Last Coronavirus Relief Package

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) raised his sanctimonious voice during the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s evaluation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Echoing the tired Democratic talking point that Judge Barrett’s nomination is “illegitimate,” Sen. Booker criticized the Republican majority for confirming Judge Barrett while the country feels the effects of COVID-19.

Sen. Booker forgets that it was his own party who blocked discussion on, and eventually passage of, the last relief package proposed by Republicans. 

Sticking with Democrats’ misleading message, Sen. Booker said that voters should decide who nominates the next Supreme Court justice. What he does not disclose in his sanctimonious opening statement is that the American people did decide, both in 2016 when they elected President Trump and in 2018 when the American people expanded the GOP’s majority in the Senate after Democrats’ despicable behavior during then-Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Sen. Booker's infamous "I am Spartacus" moment lent no favors to Democrats' credibility with judicial confirmations.

Follow our coverage of Judge Barrett’s confirmation here.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
McConnell Flashback: Democrats Have Been Using Healthcare as a Scare Tactic for Decades
Katie Pavlich

RECAP: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Chris Wallace Interrupts Jonathan Turley to Defend Senate Democrats
Cortney O'Brien
Sen. Blumenthal Whines ACB's Views on the 2A Could Overturn Gun Laws Across the Country
Julio Rosas
Ted Cruz Roasts Democrats for Partisan Whining During Barrett Hearing
Ellie Bufkin
Sen. Sasse's Opening Statement Gives Democrats a Lesson in Civics During Judge Barrett's Confirmation
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular