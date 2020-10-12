Sen. Sasse's Opening Statement Gives Democrats a Lesson in Civics During Judge Barrett's Confirmation

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) gave Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee a lesson in civics during the opening day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the high court.

Sen. Sasse reminded his Democratic colleagues that the confirmation is about Judge Barrett’s qualifications and jurisprudence, not legislative grievances or President Trump. He used his opening statement to give Democrats, who are desperate to derail Judge Barrett’s confirmation, a refresher course in the role of the judiciary.

.@SenSasse: Judges don't get to make laws, they just apply them. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) October 12, 2020

Sen. Ben Sasse: “Before we fight again about politics, let’s reaffirm some of our civics … first, a positive grand, unifying truth about America: and that is religious liberty ... the basic idea that how you worship is none of the government’s business.” https://t.co/vjiNHoJesD pic.twitter.com/v5TMi6C5Kl — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 12, 2020

He took Democrats to school, exposing the dangers of both the religious test used by a handful of Democrats when evaluating judicial nominees and the idea of expanding the size of the Supreme Court or “packing the court.”

Sen. Sasse criticizes judicial activism and court packing:



"When politicians try to get judicial nominees to give their views on cases or to give their views on policies...we are politicizing the courts and that is wrong. That is a violation of our oath to the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/OgQh1gaTd8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2020

