Sen. Sasse's Opening Statement Gives Democrats a Lesson in Civics During Judge Barrett's Confirmation

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) gave Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee a lesson in civics during the opening day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the high court. 

Sen. Sasse reminded his Democratic colleagues that the confirmation is about Judge Barrett’s qualifications and jurisprudence, not legislative grievances or President Trump. He used his opening statement to give Democrats, who are desperate to derail Judge Barrett’s confirmation, a refresher course in the role of the judiciary.

He took Democrats to school, exposing the dangers of both the religious test used by a handful of Democrats when evaluating judicial nominees and the idea of expanding the size of the Supreme Court or “packing the court.”

Most Popular