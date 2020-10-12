Sen. Blackburn Condemns Democrats' Bias Against Conservative Women During Judge Barrett's Confirmation

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrapped up the Senate Judiciary Committee’s opening statements on the first day of confirmation proceedings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. A fierce advocate for the 48-year-old jurist’s well-earned nomination, Sen. Blackburn exposed Democrats’ full-fledged war on Judge Barrett, based upon ideological disagreement.

"It's neither rare nor remarkable to see the kind of performances put on by my Democratic colleagues today...they want to scare everybody, about you,” Sen. Blackburn said in her opening statement.

As one of the first female GOP members of the judiciary committee, Sen. Blackburn brutally condemned her Democratic colleagues’ vendetta against Conservative women.

.@MarshaBlackburn takes swipe at Democrats' "unconstitutional" attacks on Amy Coney Barrett's religion.

"If they had their way, only certain kinds of women would be inside this hearing room.” @WashTimes — Alex Swoyer (@ASwoyer) October 12, 2020

Despite Senate Democrats’ best efforts to paint Judge Barrett as a partisan jurist unfit to sit on the bench, Sen. Blackburn reminded her colleagues that Judge Barrett earned praise from peers on both sides of the aisle.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Judge Barrett is a “successful female legal superstar who is highly regarded by both her Democratic and Republican colleagues"https://t.co/VdLFoZCDLE pic.twitter.com/9vHK6cHcYf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2020

