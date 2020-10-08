Senate Republicans

Women's Group Launches 'Women for Amy' Tour in Support of Judge Barrett

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 08, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In the hyper-partisan confirmation battle for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, a conservative women’s group is going on the offensive in support of the 48-year-old female jurist.

Concerned Women for America (CWA) launched a “Women for Amy” bus tour, slated to visit a host of different states:

The tour kicked off in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, and the group’s president and CEO, Penny Nance, was joined by Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). Only Georgia’s second female senator, Loeffler deemed Judge Barrett a “shining example” for girls and women.

“Alongside strong women and girls who are fighting for our country, we celebrated Judge Barrett’s success as a wife, mother, scholar and an accomplished jurist. She is a shining example not only for her own four daughters, but millions of girls and women across the country. President Trump made a great choice, and I cannot wait to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next female United States Supreme Court associate justice,” Loeffler said. 

Conservative women are rallying behind Judge Barrett as a heated confirmation battle is ahead. Democrats are doing their best work to paint Judge Barrett, a well-qualified and brilliant jurist, as “dangerous” and “threatening.”

Her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee are set to begin on Monday.

