Women's Group Launches 'Women for Amy' Tour in Support of Judge Barrett

In the hyper-partisan confirmation battle for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, a conservative women’s group is going on the offensive in support of the 48-year-old female jurist.

Concerned Women for America (CWA) launched a “Women for Amy” bus tour, slated to visit a host of different states:

Check out our state line up for our #WomenforAmy Bus Tour:

??Georgia

??South Carolina

??North Carolina

??Virginia

??DC

??Pennsylvania

??Ohio

??Indiana

??Iowa

??Missouri

??Kansas

??Texas

??Arizona

Join us at a bus stop near you!https://t.co/IhQPwr1Gd3 pic.twitter.com/P3a6MwrSQB — CWA LAC (@CWforA) October 7, 2020

We arrived in #Atlanta, we have our "Women for Amy" bus and are ready to hit the road bright and early today! We can't wait to start and galvanize conservative women across the nation who are ready to #ConfirmAmy! #WomenforAmy pic.twitter.com/WA3PN5XOR4 — CWA LAC (@CWforA) October 7, 2020

The tour kicked off in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, and the group’s president and CEO, Penny Nance, was joined by Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). Only Georgia’s second female senator, Loeffler deemed Judge Barrett a “shining example” for girls and women.

“Alongside strong women and girls who are fighting for our country, we celebrated Judge Barrett’s success as a wife, mother, scholar and an accomplished jurist. She is a shining example not only for her own four daughters, but millions of girls and women across the country. President Trump made a great choice, and I cannot wait to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next female United States Supreme Court associate justice,” Loeffler said.

Conservative women are rallying behind Judge Barrett as a heated confirmation battle is ahead. Democrats are doing their best work to paint Judge Barrett, a well-qualified and brilliant jurist, as “dangerous” and “threatening.”

Her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee are set to begin on Monday.