GOP Women Senators Go to Bat For Judge Barrett as Vile Attacks Continue

A group of female GOP Senators, including Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV.), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-Nb), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Martha McSally (R-AZ), publicly went to bat for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday, as her vetting and confirmation process begins. The Republican women pointed to the glaring double standard in treatment that ambitious and successful women receive, and conservative women in particular.

GOP Women Senators — Ernst, Fischer, Capito, Blackburn, Hyde-Smith, Loeffler & McSally — are holding a press conference now to “Discuss Judge Barrett as a Jurist and Role Model, and the Left’s Double Standard...” pic.twitter.com/EBpc3gqp5c — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) September 30, 2020

“We are so pleased to have someone who is so accomplished. Who is so widely applauded by her colleagues, whether they’re coming from the left or the right,” Sen. Blackburn said. “Someone with an appreciation for the Constitution, an appreciation for the rule of law.”

The group of GOP women encouraged their Democrat colleagues to celebrate the fact that the upper chamber has the opportunity to consider an accomplished woman as a nominee for the high court, and to fill the shoes of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They implored their colleagues to recognize the significance of Judge Barrett breaking through barriers of a male-dominated field, and noted that she will do so while serving as the first justice to sit on the high court while having school-aged children.

Sen. McSally called out the double standard from the Left, noting that liberal feminists would be “lining up” to defend Judge Barrett from the vile attacks she’s receiving, were she to embrace their agenda.

“She’ll be just the fifth woman, if confirmed, to sit on the court. And she will be the first with school-aged children serving on the Supreme Court. And that is something that should be celebrated, across the country, by men and women, regardless of your political stripes,” Sen. McSally said. “Someone, who, with 7 kids, to include two adopted and one with special needs, is able to balance it all in an amazing way, really sets the example for so many women and girls. The hypocrisy that we’re seeing from the media and the Left, attacking her for being a mom..asking her how she is going to take care of her kids. No one asks the men that, we know that. Normally, you’d have the feminists and the Left lining up to defend her, and so we’re asking: where are those voices?”

Judge Barrett will continue to meet with Senators on Capitol Hill this week, including a few of those Republican women, ahead of her confirmation hearings that are set to begin in the coming weeks.