'Deflect and Delay': Graham Challenges Schumer's Alarmism on Judge Barrett's Confirmation

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 06, 2020 1:00 PM
Source: Anna Moneymaker/New York Times, Pool via AP

“If you’re not seeing what Democrats are trying to do, you’re not looking very hard,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said of Democrats' full-fledged effort to halt the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. 

Chairman Graham formalized the hearing schedule for Judge Barrett’s confirmation on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed floor proceedings until Oct. 19, but the hearing can still proceed as planned. Senate Democrats are insisting that every member of the committee and their staff members be tested before the confirmation begins next Monday. 

He saw right through Sens. Schumer (D-NY) and Feinstein’s (D-CA) use of coronavirus as an avenue to delay the confirmation of a well-qualified jurist.

Chairman Graham also warned Democrats not to attempt to destroy Judge Barrett's character, just as they did two years ago during then-Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation process. He predicted that personal attacks will "blow up in their faces," just as Democrats' despicable behavior during Kavanaugh's confirmation did in the 2018 midterm elections.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has held hybrid hearings since May, and is equipped to proceed safely, as Leader McConnell reminded Democrats.

