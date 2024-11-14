The 'Bonkers' Plan to Set Up Matt Gaetz As Attorney General
Connecticut Teacher Resigns After Video of Her Threatening to Kill Trump Voters Goes Viral

November 14, 2024
A Connecticut teacher who resigned after she threatened to kill Trump voters in a viral post shared a message to outraged parents: she’s “sorry that you had to see that side of me.” 

In the video, Annie Dunleavy, the former Chesire teacher, warns supporters of the president-elect not to “test [their] gangster” on her because they will “end up in a stretcher…gone…forever.”

Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Solan released a statement responding to the controversy, noting her comments “did not reflect the position of our school system. They were hurtful, deeply concerning, and ultimately undermined the faith that our community has placed in us. Every student and family has the right to attend our schools free from the concern of political prejudice, let alone their safety.” 

Dunleavy told News 8 she was “in a moment of high emotion” and “shouldn't have posted.”

“The message came off wrong, which was if this is going to give people the permission in their minds to enact violence against women, I wanted to say, I’m not going down without a fight,” she said. “I will fight for myself, and if someone was to try to hurt me, I would protect myself.” 

In her interview with News 8, Dunleavy repeatedly said she was sorry that parents saw “that side” of her, but did not appear to apologize for what she said.

Police reportedly do not plan to bring charges against her. 

