Watch: Sen. Schumer Flip-Flops on Senate's Remote Procedure

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded that his GOP colleagues, and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pause the confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Schumer said that the GOP majority is “rushing” Judge Barrett’s confirmation, and argued that the coronavirus cases within the committee are reason enough to delay the confirmation hearings. Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.

Senator Schumer’s opposition to virtual hearings is a complete reversal of his previous stance, in which the Senate Minority Leader supported conducting Senate business virtually in these emergent situations.

The Senate has held committee hearings and confirmations virtually throughout this pandemic, and the upper chamber is perfectly capable of conducting Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings in a hybrid format. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed floor proceedings until October 19, but Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said that his committee still plans to convene hearings for Judge Barrett on October 12.

