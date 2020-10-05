Watch: Sen. Schumer Flip-Flops on Senate's Remote Procedure

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded that his GOP colleagues, and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pause the confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
Sen. Schumer said that the GOP majority is “rushing” Judge Barrett’s confirmation, and argued that the coronavirus cases within the committee are reason enough to delay the confirmation hearings. Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.
GOP leadership has truly lost touch with reality if it’s contemplating marching COVID-stricken members to the Senate to rush through a nominee who could strip health care from millions— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 5, 2020
The Senate needs COVID testing, and the GOP must halt this reckless Supreme Court process now
Senator Schumer’s opposition to virtual hearings is a complete reversal of his previous stance, in which the Senate Minority Leader supported conducting Senate business virtually in these emergent situations.
FLASHBACK: Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer supported remote Senate business in an "emergency situation’" pic.twitter.com/FAcyYEEMtY— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2020
The Senate has held committee hearings and confirmations virtually throughout this pandemic, and the upper chamber is perfectly capable of conducting Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings in a hybrid format. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed floor proceedings until October 19, but Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said that his committee still plans to convene hearings for Judge Barrett on October 12.