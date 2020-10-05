Watch: Sen. Schumer Flip-Flops on Senate's Remote Procedure

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded that his GOP colleagues, and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pause the confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Schumer said that the GOP majority is “rushing” Judge Barrett’s confirmation, and argued that the coronavirus cases within the committee are reason enough to delay the confirmation hearings. Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.