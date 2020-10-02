Trump Administration

Senator Kelly Loeffler Demands Accountability for China After President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 4:45 PM
Source: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) called for her colleagues to place blame on China for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracting COVID-19. The president and first lady tested positive for coronavirus early on Friday morning, after President Trump’s adviser, Hope Hicks, contracted the virus. The president and first lady are experiencing "mild symptoms," but remain in good spirits.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, infected millions of Americans and caused devastating economic turmoil for American families and small businesses. Senator Loeffler rightfully faulted China for failing to control the spread of coronavirus, and said that the regime must be held accountable for the negligence.

Senate Republicans have led the charge in demanding accountability for China. GOP Senators have demanded that the taxpayer-funded World Health Organization (WHO) be held accountable for complicity with the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) negligence. Republicans also sponsored legislation that would give Americans affected by COVID-19 an avenue to sue the Chinese government in a federal court of law. Democrats have declined to join Republicans in demanding accountability for the CCP and WHO, turning a blind eye to China’s role in the spread of coronavirus.

