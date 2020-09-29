'An Insult to Pennsylvanians': PA GOP Congressmen Blast Sen. Casey For Refusing to Meet With Judge Barrett

Pennsylvania’s GOP delegation in the House of Representatives sent another letter to Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (D), after he declined to articulate his reasoning for not supporting President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. The group wrote to Sen. Casey last week, urging him to do the job he was elected to by evaluating Judge Barrett objectively with Senate hearings.

Sen. Casey ruled out supporting Judge Amy Coney Barrett before even meeting with her ahead of confirmation hearings. The congressmen write that Sen. Casey’s refusal to even meet with Judge Barrett is “an insult to Pennsylvanians.”

“In voting for President Trump in 2016, Pennsylvanians – your employers – made it clear that constitutionalists like Judge Barrett are exactly the types of judges they want on the federal bench,” the GOP congressmen write. “Your refusal to even meet with Judge Barrett is an insult to Pennsylvanians and is further proof that your ideal judicial candidate is an activist who will use their seat on the bench to circumvent the legislative process to enact liberal policies."

Reps. Fred Keller (PA-12), Glenn Thompson (PA-05), John Joyce (PA-13), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), Dan Meuser (PA-09), and Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) highlighted Sen. Casey’s reverse of his stance on confirming nominees in an election year, after fiercely advocating for the confirmation of Judge Merrick Garland at the end of former President Obama’s second term in office.

“Again, you stated in 2016, ‘The President has done his job as is proscribed under the Constitution, and it’s time for Senate Republicans to commit to doing their job by giving this nominee a fair hearing and a timely vote.’ In 2020, President Trump has honored his word and done his job. Your refusal to even meet with President Trump’s nominee puts partisan politics over your solemn Oath of Office and is a disservice to the people for whom you work,” the letter reads. “During this time of national turmoil, Pennsylvanians deserve better than continued division and constant fear mongering.”

No Democrats are expected to vote to confirm Judge Barrett, despite her exemplary qualifications, remarkable jurisprudence and glowing recommendations from colleagues, even those who do not share her judicial philosophy.