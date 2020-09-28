Kamala Harris Accuses GOP Senate of 'Ignoring Justice Ginsburg's Final Wish'

Supreme Court

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) hit the campaign trail on Monday, as Joe Biden continues to shield himself from the public eye. The newly-minted vice presidential nominee commemorated the life of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and criticized Senate Republicans’ plan to move forward on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ginsburg.

Sen. Harris accused President Trump and Republicans of “ignoring” Justice Ginsburg’s “final wish” by filling the seat. 

“It looks like this president and his party are not interested in hearing any of the lessons from Justice Ginsburg,” she said, campaigning in North Carolina. “Already, the president and his party have chosen to ignore Justice Ginsburg’s final wish: to hold off the nomination to replace her until after the next president is chosen. A wish, by the way, shared by the American people.”

Sen. Harris made her opposition to Judge Barrett’s nomination clear, piling onto the fear mongering messaging campaign that her ascension to the Supreme Court poses a threat to coverage for preexisting conditions and women’s rights.

While Justice Ginsburg’s life and accomplishments deserve commemoration, her reported “final wish” is not considered by the constitution. 

Senators are tasked with giving advice and consent on nominations, and by holding hearings, Senate Republicans are doing the job they were elected to do when Americans voted to expand the GOP’s majority in 2018.

