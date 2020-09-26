Who Is Amy Coney Barrett?

President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, from the White House on Saturday. Judge Barrett was confirmed to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017.

Her likely ascension to the highest court in the land has triggered a wide-ranging meltdown from liberals who selectively contextualize the Senate’s role of giving “advice and consent” on judicial nominees. Whispers of Barrett’s nomination also unleashed a host of attacks on her religion, as Democrats deem her faith as disqualifying for a seat on the bench.

Barrett embodies much of what President Trump promised on the campaign trail: nominating well-qualified, brilliant, conservative jurists. During her time on the 7th circuit, Barrett has offered dissenting opinions in rulings that upheld abortion laws, Second Amendment infringements and unfettered immigration policy. She even criticized the “constitutional avoidance” of the high court’s ruling that upheld Obamacare as constitutional under Congress’ taxing power; the court is slated to review the law’s constitutionality after the election.

Aside from her textualist jurisprudence, which should ignite excitement from Conservatives, liberals ignore Barrett’s meeting of the basic qualifications necessary to sit on the bench. Prominent liberal lawyer and Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman acknowledged what the Left won’t about Barrett’s qualifications:

“I disagree with much of her judicial philosophy and expect to disagree with many, maybe even most of her future votes and opinions. Yet despite this disagreement, I know her to be a brilliant and conscientious lawyer who will analyze and decide cases in good faith, applying the jurisprudential principles to which she is committed. Those are the basic criteria for being a good justice. Barrett meets and exceeds them,” he wrote in Bloomberg Opinion. “Some might argue that you should want your probable intellectual opponent on the court to be the weakest possible, to help you win. But the Supreme Court is not and should not be a battlefield of winner-take-all political or ideological division.”

Barrett will undoubtedly be a victim of the left’s smear tactics, just two years after Democrats executed a character assassination campaign against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, purely based on the ideological slant of her jurisprudence.

The Senate will rightfully confirm Barrett, who will play a key role in reshaping the court for decades to come.