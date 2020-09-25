President Trump Rolls Out 'Platinum Plan' to Promote Prosperity for Black Americans

President Trump visited Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, during a string of campaign stops, to tout his record on the economy.

The president rolled out his Black-Empowerment Platinum Plan that designates $500 billion for black communities to increase capital access, recommends lynching be classified as a federal hate crime and designates both Antifa and the KKK as terrorist organizations, Fox News first reported:

“The president is expected to tout the plan as a bold vision that we can and will achieve over the next four years. The president’s plan, according to the campaign, will increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion, help to create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses, and help to create 3 million new jobs for the Black community.”

The president highlighted his administration’s work to boost the black community economically, during his first term in office:

President @realDonaldTrump: Before the China Virus, we built the greatest economy for Black Americans in history - and we are doing it again!#BlackVoicesforTrump pic.twitter.com/D0lint8j3R — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 25, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump has created 9,000 opportunity zones, which will create 500,000 jobs, and lift one million Americans out of poverty!#BlackVoicesforTrump pic.twitter.com/puxqsEZAbJ — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 25, 2020

President Trump did more for Black Americans in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years.



—lowest Black unemployment rate in history

—largest increase in home ownership for Black Americans

—poverty rate for Black Americans reached the lowest level ever recorded — GOP (@GOP) September 25, 2020

The president heads to Virginia later on Friday, and plans to announce his Supreme Court pick tomorrow evening from the White House.