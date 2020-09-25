Unemployment

President Trump Rolls Out 'Platinum Plan' to Promote Prosperity for Black Americans

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump visited Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, during a string of campaign stops, to tout his record on the economy.

The president rolled out his Black-Empowerment Platinum Plan that designates $500 billion for black communities to increase capital access, recommends lynching be classified as a federal hate crime and designates both Antifa and the KKK as terrorist organizations, Fox News first reported:

“The president is expected to tout the plan as a bold vision that we can and will achieve over the next four years. The president’s plan, according to the campaign, will increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion, help to create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses, and help to create 3 million new jobs for the Black community.”

The president highlighted his administration’s work to boost the black community economically, during his first term in office:

The president heads to Virginia later on Friday, and plans to announce his Supreme Court pick tomorrow evening from the White House.

