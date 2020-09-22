Winning for Women Highlights Sen. Ernst's Bipartisan Record in New Ad Campaign

Winning for Women Action Fund (WFW AF), a super PAC exclusively dedicated to electing Republican women, is going on the offensive for Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) battleground reelection.

The group placed a six-figure digital and mail-in campaign that highlights Sen. Ernst’s record of bipartisan governance and prioritization of national security interests during her time in the Senate.

The ad campaign touts Sen. Ernst's work to craft bills that promote bipartisan interests, including combatting sexual assault in the military, getting rid of tax loopholes for Chinese manufacturing, which promotes bringing jobs back to the United States, and delivering economic stimulus to Americans affected by COVID-19 via the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Sen. Ernst also received recognition for crossing party lines from the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index.

"Senator Ernst has a long record of standing up and delivering for everyday Iowans. From helping Iowans impacted by the derecho to leading efforts to stop sexual assault in the military, she's not scared to reach across the aisle to get real results,” the group said in a release. “That's why she was recently named one of the most bipartisan Senators of the last 25 years. Joni Ernst has always put Iowa first, and it's why WFW Action Fund is proud to stand with her."

The group has boosted a host of female GOP candidates in various congressional races, as part of an effort to bring more Republican women to Washington in order to have a seat at the legislative table.

In what is one of the most competitive Senate races on the ballot in November, the Cook Political Report and Real Clear Politics both rate Sen. Ernst’s reelection as a toss-up.