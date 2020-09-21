Leader McConnell: Senate Will Vote on President Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) paid tribute to former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from the floor of the senate on Monday. McConnell said that the well-respected jurist was “not just a lawyer, but a leader,” and a “spirited, powerful champion for American women.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "Justice Ginsburg was a spirited, powerful and historic champion for American women to a degree that transcends any legal or philosophical disagreement" pic.twitter.com/SLIQyWGwqP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 21, 2020

After Democrats spent the weekend demanding that Senate Republicans not hold a vote for President Trump’s eventual nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg, Leader McConnell said that the president’s choice will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate:

.@senatemajldr from the Senate floor: "President Trump's nominee for this vacancy will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate." pic.twitter.com/P8rkDieSqX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2020

.@senatemajldr also debunked the claim that this "situation is exactly analogous to Justice Scalia's passing in 2016." pic.twitter.com/kYFrFVh2Vb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2020

McConnell: We're going to keep our word. We're going to vote on this nomination...on this floor. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 21, 2020

McConnell: No Senate has failed to confirm a nominee in the circumstances right now…if Democrats want to be outraged, they can be outraged by history…precedent in 2016 and even more overwhelming precedent that we will vote on a nomination this year. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 21, 2020

Though there are just over forty days before the general election, Leader McConnell said that the upper chamber has “more than sufficient time” to process President Trump’s eventual nominee. The president intends to nominate his pick by the end of the week.