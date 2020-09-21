Supreme Court

Leader McConnell: Senate Will Vote on President Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Sep 21, 2020
Leader McConnell: Senate Will Vote on President Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) paid tribute to former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from the floor of the senate on Monday. McConnell said that the well-respected jurist was “not just a lawyer, but a leader,” and a “spirited, powerful champion for American women.”

After Democrats spent the weekend demanding that Senate Republicans not hold a vote for President Trump’s eventual nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg, Leader McConnell said that the president’s choice will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate:

Though there are just over forty days before the general election, Leader McConnell said that the upper chamber has “more than sufficient time” to process President Trump’s eventual nominee. The president intends to nominate his pick by the end of the week.

