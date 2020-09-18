Sen. Ernst Responds to Sexist Attack from Liberal Magazine

A liberal magazine, The New Republic, published a disgusting hit piece on Senator Joni Ernst, invoking her survival of domestic abuse. Sen. Ernst, a combat veteran and Iowa’s first female Senator, has publicly detailed physical abuse from her now ex-husband.

The profile looked at Sen. Ernst’s reelection and pointed to the low number of Republican women in Congress, but a now-deleted tweet disgustingly likened her abuse survival to her reelection bid.

"Joni Ernst survived an abusive husband. Her Senate career may not survive an abusive president,” the publication wrote on Twitter.

A host of Republican lawmakers condemned the hit piece that discounted surviving domestic abuse:

This is disgusting.@joniernst is a class act & a leader. She’s a vet, a mother, a Senator.



They wouldn’t have written this if she was a Dem. It’s sexist, vile hit jobs that make strong, conservative women refuse to run for office.



I have her back. https://t.co/RyZPQmrdEj — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) September 17, 2020

I read the @newrepublic story about my friend and colleague @SenJoniErnst. She’s a survivor, a fighter, and one of the hardest working senators I know. All women, including conservative women, deserve better than this cynical and arrogant article. https://t.co/WjVl1I5xzx — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) September 17, 2020

This disgusting hit piece says far more about the state of our media than it does about my friend @JoniErnst.



Joni is a veteran, a mother, and a strong conservative female—and like me, she could care less about what the fake news has to say about her. https://t.co/avZRH9s4uC — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) September 17, 2020

This is shameful, disgusting, embarrassing sexist smearing of a United States Senator, veteran, mother, and domestic abuse survivor.



This writer isn’t fit to lick her combat boots!



I stand with @joniernst !! https://t.co/nEWp6MBzN6 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 17, 2020

In all of her grace, Sen. Ernst responded to the hit piece with resources for fellow survivors.

I'm used to vile partisan attacks, it comes with the job. I'm saddened that this article may silence or shame other survivors.



For anyone in an abusive situation, know help is out there



National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

More Resources: https://t.co/PEDq8Ps8ka pic.twitter.com/YvLzrFptfR — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) September 17, 2020

The liberal magazine would undoubtedly treat a Democratic female lawmaker with the respect and fairness not afforded to Sen. Ernst.