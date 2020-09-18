Nancy Pelosi
Watch: GOP Group Trolls Dem Congresswoman for Hypocrisy on Coronavirus Relief

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 6:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mike Householder

A GOP-aligned powerhouse group, Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), exposed hypocrisy from Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan on coronavirus relief.

Coronavirus relief talks are stalled at the hands of Democrats, as Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer continue to torpedo stimulus packages introduced by Senate Republicans. Speaker Pelosi is adamant that Democrats will not come to the negotiating table and refuses to concede any of the liberal wish-list items present in Democrats’ versions of relief packages. Speaker Pelosi has received pushback from frustrated members of her caucus, including the “moderate” Democrats, who have pushed the speaker to compromise with Republicans in the name of delivering relief to Americans in need.

Rep. Slotkin is a member of the bipartisan problem solver’s caucus, and helped craft COVID-19 relief with input from both parties, as Americans are “desperate” for additional stimulus:

Rep. Slotkin vowed to stay in Washington until a relief package was passed, but left town less than an hour after promising to remain in D.C. to hopefully work out a deal:

