Poll: Overwhelming Majority 'Heard' That Democrats Blocked Latest COVID-19 Relief Bill

As negotiations over an additional COVID-19 relief package stalemate in Congress, a new poll shown in Wednesday morning’s edition of Politico's Playbook newsletter indicates that voters are tuned into which party is behind the blocking of the bill.

The fresh Politico/Morning Consult polling shows that while generic Democrats hold an advantage in voters’ trust to handle coronavirus, 61 percent of people recognize that Democrats in Congress torpedoed the latest relief package. Only 38 percent of those polled rated Congressional Democrats’ handling of coronavirus as “excellent” or “good.”

If you're wondering why Pelosi is facing a mutiny over her holdout against COVID relief, here's one reason -- 61% of people heard about Democrats blocking a COVID relief bill last week.



Blocking funding for testing, vaccines, and safe schools for partisan purposes is a bad look. pic.twitter.com/2OTM22y97T — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 16, 2020

Senate Republicans pleaded with Democrats to come to the negotiating table for COVID-19 relief, but both Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Schumer spent the summer refusing to compromise. As Americans desperately need additional economic relief, the lack of progress in relief negotiations will undoubtedly be an issue at the ballot box, as the two parties fight for the majority in the Senate.

“Republican senators know how important it is to get people necessary COVID relief, while Democrats continue to play politics because they want their liberal wish list,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) communications director Jesse Hunt. “It’s disgusting behavior that will haunt Democrats at the ballot box.”

Democrats in the lower chamber, especially those with difficult reelections, are also reportedly growing frustrated with Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to compromise on a relief package.