GOP Congressman Weighs in on Ruling that Pennsylvania Governor's Executive Action Is Unconstitutional

A federal judge ruled yesterday that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's (D) executive order implementing COVID-19 related restrictions is unconstitutional. Gov. Wolf's unilateral action put limits on social gatherings, ordered Pennsylvanians to stay-at-home except when "necessary" to leave and mandated that "non-life sustaining" businesses shut down.

"But even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered," Judge William Stickman IV wrote.