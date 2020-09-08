'Laden With Poison Pills': Schumer and Pelosi Object to Senate GOP's Targeted Relief Package

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Pelosi announced their opposition to Senate Republicans’ newest COVID relief package, a targeted version that does not fulfill the trillion-dollar wish list of Democratic leadership.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting Democrats on notice for their politically-motivated opposition, forcing them to publicly vote against a stimulus package aimed at delivering additional relief to Americans in need.

But Republicans are not done fighting for the American people. Today our majority is introducing a targeted proposal for kids, jobs, and healthcare to help with many of our most urgent challenges. No more obstruction behind closed doors. Every Senator will be going on the record. pic.twitter.com/N7QdjXrQql — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 8, 2020

Before Leader McConnell even introduced the legislation, Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi wrote off supporting this version of the bill.

Pelosi/Schumer on GOP coronavirus bill: If anyone doubts McConnell’s true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 8, 2020

Pelosi/Schumer: Now, after months of inaction, Republicans are finally realizing the damage their pause has done to the American economy and our nation’s health. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 8, 2020

Emphasis on "even before McConnell introduces..." https://t.co/3lEQFlTrZY — David Popp (@davidpopp) September 8, 2020

Senator McConnell's focus is on kids in school, jobs, and health care. Democrats don't care enough about helping Americans to even come to the negotiating table. https://t.co/LCSuvi0VsS — Katharine Cooksey (@Cooksey__) September 8, 2020

They won't specify what they object to here -- because they overwhelmingly agree with the bill. https://t.co/nv11VekxoP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2020

Democrats spent the summer refusing to come to the negotiating table to pass a bipartisan package, and continue to put partisan interests ahead of the American people.