'Laden With Poison Pills': Schumer and Pelosi Object to Senate GOP's Targeted Relief Package

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 08, 2020 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Pelosi announced their opposition to Senate Republicans’ newest COVID relief package, a targeted version that does not fulfill the trillion-dollar wish list of Democratic leadership.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting Democrats on notice for their politically-motivated opposition, forcing them to publicly vote against a stimulus package aimed at delivering additional relief to Americans in need.

Before Leader McConnell even introduced the legislation, Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi wrote off supporting this version of the bill.

Democrats spent the summer refusing to come to the negotiating table to pass a bipartisan package, and continue to put partisan interests ahead of the American people.

