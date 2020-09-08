McConnell Calls Out Pelosi, Schumer on Why They're Really Blocking Wuhan Coronavirus Relief

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday morning the Senate will vote on an additional Wuhan coronavirus relief package this week after months of stonewalling and refusal to negotiate by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He's also calling out Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the real reason they're blocking relief for American families in a presidential election year.

“Senate Republicans have been trying for months to deliver more bipartisan relief to the American people. In July, we proposed another sweeping package totaling more than $1 trillion. Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer said no. In August, we proposed narrowing discussions to the most urgent and bipartisan subjects. They blocked that too," McConnell said. "Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer said a targeted deal on jobless benefits and the Paycheck Protection Program would be ‘piecemeal,’ but then Speaker Pelosi came rushing back to pass the most piecemeal bill imaginable: Postal Service legislation that completely ignored the health, economic, and education crises facing families."

“Everything Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer have done suggests one simple motivation: They do not want American families to see any more bipartisan aid before the polls close on President Trump’s re-election. They have taken Americans’ health, jobs, and schools hostage for perceived partisan gain," he continued. “Today, the Senate Republican majority is introducing a new targeted proposal, focused on some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues. It does not contain every idea our party likes. I am confident Democrats will feel the same. Yet Republicans believe the many serious differences between our two parties should not stand in the way of agreeing where we can agree and making law that helps our nation. I will be moving immediately today to set up a floor vote as soon as this week."

McConnell also pointed out Pelosi's fellow House members have repeatedly asked to vote on a relief package, which she has rejected.