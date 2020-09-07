Vice President Pence Hits Kamala Harris for Voting Against USMCA

Vice President Mike Pence spent Labor Day in Wisconsin, touting the economic success under the Trump administration’s first term. Speaking at Dairyland Power Co. in La Crosse, the vice president criticized his opponent, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who also spent the day in Wisconsin.

Harris is one of only ten senators to vote against the historic United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). USMCA was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.

.@VP @Mike_Pence: "Sen. @KamalaHarris is one of only 10 senators to vote against the USMCA. She said it didn't go far enough on climate change." pic.twitter.com/4lpq8zySPb — The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2020

Vice President Pence addressed the violence and rioting occurring in a handful of American cities, including Kenosha, Wisconsin. He drew an important distinction between the senseless violence being carried out by left-wing activists and peaceful protesting protected under the first amendment. Democrats disguise the riots as peaceful protest, and ignore the devastation caused by the violence. The vice president reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to law and order, after President Trump deployed federal law enforcement agents to control the violence.

At Dairyland Power Co. in La Crosse, WI., VP Pence said incidents involving police use of force will always be investigated, but declared there's no excuse for the kind of violent protests seen in Kenosha and other cities. Declared "it must stop and stop now." pic.twitter.com/bUXfBzOFwX — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 7, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence: “we will have law and order in every city in this country for every American”https://t.co/VkWFO0ap6H pic.twitter.com/NK8VuydJ13 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2020

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have yet to fully denounce the violent riots, and continually shrug the demonstrators off as peaceful.