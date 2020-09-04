Fraternal Order of Police

National Fraternal Order of Police Endorses President Trump's Re-Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Sep 04, 2020
Source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

President Trump received a crucial endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the largest organization of law enforcement officers. The organization is comprised of over 300,000 members, and prides itself on promoting the enforcement of law and order.

As American cities are plagued by riots perpetrated by left-wing activists, President Trump demonstrates a zero-tolerance policy toward violence. He recently signed a memorandum to hold local leaders in cities facing unrest accountable to condemning and controlling violent riots.

While the president promotes law and order, Democratic nominee Joe Biden fails to even condemn the violent left-wing groups behind the riots. Biden fails to draw a much-needed distinction between the violent riots happening in cities, including Portland, Minneapolis, Kenosha and Chicago, and legitimate, peaceful protests.

The Trump administration’s “Operation Legend” deployed over 1,000 federal law enforcement agents to cities facing unrest, as local Democratic leadership turned a blind eye to reality. While President Trump was sending resources to cities in dire need, Biden’s aides and vice presidential candidate donated to a bail fund that is responsible for putting numerous violent criminals back on the streets.

Most Popular