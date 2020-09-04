National Fraternal Order of Police Endorses President Trump's Re-Election

President Trump received a crucial endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the largest organization of law enforcement officers. The organization is comprised of over 300,000 members, and prides itself on promoting the enforcement of law and order.

On behalf of the 355,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we are proud to unanimously endorse @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States. #FOP4Trump pic.twitter.com/uAF6SWNRnA — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 4, 2020

President Trump stands with the good men and women of law enforcement, and they stand with him too! https://t.co/YdhYm2Trb4 — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2020

As American cities are plagued by riots perpetrated by left-wing activists, President Trump demonstrates a zero-tolerance policy toward violence. He recently signed a memorandum to hold local leaders in cities facing unrest accountable to condemning and controlling violent riots.

While the president promotes law and order, Democratic nominee Joe Biden fails to even condemn the violent left-wing groups behind the riots. Biden fails to draw a much-needed distinction between the violent riots happening in cities, including Portland, Minneapolis, Kenosha and Chicago, and legitimate, peaceful protests.

The Trump administration’s “Operation Legend” deployed over 1,000 federal law enforcement agents to cities facing unrest, as local Democratic leadership turned a blind eye to reality. While President Trump was sending resources to cities in dire need, Biden’s aides and vice presidential candidate donated to a bail fund that is responsible for putting numerous violent criminals back on the streets.