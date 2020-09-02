WATCH: NRSC Goes on the Offensive for Law and Order

The GOP’s Senate campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), released a new ad in support of Republicans' law and order message on Wednesday.

“Say No to the Mob” doubles down on the GOP’s attacks on Democrats’ complicity with lawlessness, violent demonstrations and rioting in cities nationwide. It shows high-ranking Democrat leaders, including Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and others encouraging violent unrest.

?? NEW VIDEO: The Republican Senate Majority is the last of defense against the Democrats' liberal mob that wants to burn this country down. #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/nYozpisFQr — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 2, 2020

The committee highlights that more than a few Democrats have a hand in the growing violence, by donating to bail funds that allowed violent criminals to roam the streets once again.

"Democrats have long encouraged the mob mentality and violent uprisings we are seeing now," said NRSC Communications Director Jesse Hunt. "While the Republican Majority is working to ensure law and order in our communities, Democrats are paying the bail of criminals and calling on supporters to create unrest in the streets. Democrat elected officials live in fear of their base, and their Senate candidates’ mere presence in the Senate would give the angry mob more control. The juxtaposition between parties could not be more clear - in November, a vote for Democrats is a vote for the mob."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refuses to condemn mob violence led by left-wing activists, and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer already threatened to eliminate the legislative filibuster if his party takes back the upper chamber in November. A Biden administration and Democrat majority in the Senate together would allow mob violence to thrive, and law and order to dissipate.