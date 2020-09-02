'I Threaten Their Entire Narrative': John James Responds to Democrats' Attacks

Michigan’s GOP nominee for the Senate, John James, responded to recent attacks by Democrats claiming that he is “owned” by President Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The Army combat veteran and businessman set the record straight, and reminded incumbent Democrat Sen. Gary Peters that this is a two-man race.

“You’re [Sen. Peters] not running against President Trump or Betsy DeVos or any other boogeyman. You’re running against me. And this may surprise you, Senator, but no one owns me.”

James continued to call out the tasteless attack ads on Fox and Friends, and pointed to Democrats’ failure to condemn former Vice President Joe Biden’s racially-charged, “you ain’t Black” comments.

“I not only threaten this seat. Democrats are terrified, putting 4 ads up against me in the past week. Because I not only threaten this seat, I threaten their entire narrative. To insinuate that I can’t think for myself, or stand up for myself, when the Democrats have a presidential nominee who says that Blacks don’t have diversity of thought, is unconscionable. And Senator Peters still hasn’t spoken for that.”

"Because I not only threaten the seat... I threaten their entire narrative."@JohnJamesMI hits on Democrats' harmful agenda and discusses why he can bring the change that Michiganders are ready for to the US Senate. #MISen pic.twitter.com/rmLcuUhsUf — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 2, 2020

Polling shows both James and President Trump surging in Michigan, even before the Republican National Convention. Real Clear Politics moved Michigan’s Senate contest to a “toss-up” rating, while it remains in the “Lean Democrat” column on the Cook Political Report.