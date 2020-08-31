Michigan
VIP

Michigan Attorney General Compares President Trump to Hitler

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Michigan Attorney General Compares President Trump to Hitler

Source: Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File

During Michigan’s state Democratic convention, the state's Attorney General, Dana Nessel (D), compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler during the state’s Democratic convention.

Nessel's unhinged comments come on the heels of polling released last week, which shows President Trump climbing in the polls conducted in key battleground states, including in Michigan. 

Newly-released polls show the president overtaking Joe Biden with Michigan voters. This polling was conducted before the Republican National Convention (RNC), which is likely to give the president a bump. 

Former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to campaign in Michigan, while President Trump and Vice President Pence have both made stops recently. Hillary Clinton declined to spend time in Michigan in 2016, and President Trump ended up carrying the state by a slim margin.

Democrats appear to be in panic mode as President Trump makes headway in polling and continues to win the “law and order” messaging contest. Nessel is not the first to compare the president to the genocide-commiting dictator, and won’t be the last to do so without scrutiny.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trumpmentum? New Polls Forecast a Lot of Liberal Tears in November
Matt Vespa
'He Can't Stop the Violence': Biden Faults Trump for Riots in Cities Run by Democrats
Reagan McCarthy
McEnany Shreds Media and Democrats for Attempted Gaslighting on Riots, Violence
Katie Pavlich
Biden Gaslights Voters on Violent Protests After His Aides Donated to Bail Fund for Rioters
Reagan McCarthy
'Everyone Likes Trump Here': Battleground Pennsylvanians Not Into Biden's Plan For America
Ellie Bufkin
Trump Campaign Makes New Demands from Presidential Debate Commission After Pelosi Controversy
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular