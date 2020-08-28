RNC

GOP Congressman Challenges Speaker Pelosi to Denounce Violent Attack on Sen. Rand Paul

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

At the conclusion of President Trump’s acceptance speech from the White House, at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Thursday night, attendees were met with a violent mob upon exiting. An unhinged group of violent protesters associated with Black Lives Matter physically attacked multiple people, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), his wife and a D.C. police officer.  

Democrats refuse to condemn the growing unrest in cities nationwide, and now, the assault of a sitting senator, his wife and a law enforcement official. One GOP Congressman challenged Speaker Pelosi to denounce the despicable behavior displayed by violent protesters, after she herself called her Republican colleagues "enemies of the state":

Rep. Banks is correct; Democrats should condemn this violence disguised as “peaceful protests.” Make no mistake, what is happening in America’s cities, and what happened outside the White House on Thursday night, is anything but peaceful. 

