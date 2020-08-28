GOP Congressman Challenges Speaker Pelosi to Denounce Violent Attack on Sen. Rand Paul

At the conclusion of President Trump’s acceptance speech from the White House, at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Thursday night, attendees were met with a violent mob upon exiting. An unhinged group of violent protesters associated with Black Lives Matter physically attacked multiple people, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), his wife and a D.C. police officer.

I want you to watch this video of Rand Paul and his wife Kelley being mobbed by a group of crazed Biden voters but first remember Rand has been shot at before by a Democrat who wanted to murder him for being Republican. Elected Democrats encouraged this. pic.twitter.com/d92C43kXov — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 28, 2020

Democrats refuse to condemn the growing unrest in cities nationwide, and now, the assault of a sitting senator, his wife and a law enforcement official. One GOP Congressman challenged Speaker Pelosi to denounce the despicable behavior displayed by violent protesters, after she herself called her Republican colleagues "enemies of the state":

Days after @SpeakerPelosi said members of the GOP on Capitol Hill are “enemies of the state,” a member of the Senate GOP attacked on the streets of DC. @SpeakerPelosi, will you condemn their actions and apologize for your dangerous rhetoric? https://t.co/t7ltAZLzbV — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 28, 2020

Rep. Banks is correct; Democrats should condemn this violence disguised as “peaceful protests.” Make no mistake, what is happening in America’s cities, and what happened outside the White House on Thursday night, is anything but peaceful.