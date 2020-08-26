Joe Biden

Watch: Sen. Perdue's Campaign Ties Ossoff to Kamala Harris' 'Radical' Agenda

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 7:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue’s re-election campaign rolled out a new attack on Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, tying the Senate hopeful to Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’ “radical” agenda. 

The video shows Ossoff praising Harris, and points to her endorsement of radical, far-left policies including Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and giving voting rights to violent convicted felons. Since she ended her presidential campaign, Harris has since pulled her support from a few of these far-left policies, in an effort to appear moderate, but is still on the record supporting them:

“Let’s eliminate all of that. Let’s move on,” Harris says of abolishing private health insurance in favor of Medicare for All.

“I think we should have that conversation,” Harris says when asked about allowing violent criminals, including sexual assailants and terrorists like the Boston Bomber, to have the privilege of voting.

Indeed, Ossoff sings the praises of Biden's newly-minted vice presidential pick:

In 2019, Harris’ record was ranked as the second-most liberal in the upper chamber, second only to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

"Kamala Harris is the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate, and Jon Ossoff didn’t think twice before giving her candidacy and socialist agenda his complete endorsement," said Perdue for Senate Senior Spokeswoman Casey Black. "Harris supports big government socialized healthcare, the Green New Deal, and even allowing convicted terrorists to vote. Ossoff's eagerness to support Harris shows that he's unquestionably committed to perpetrating her radical socialist agenda on the people of Georgia."

  Share this on Facebook
