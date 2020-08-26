Liberals Slander Melania Trump After Eloquent RNC Speech

First Lady Melania Trump addressed the Republican National Convention (RNC) from the White House’s Rose Garden to conclude the convention’s second night of programming.

The First Lady gave a heartwarming speech about the American dream and her family’s belief in it, in addition to a host of other issues facing Americans including the opioid and mental health crises. Mrs. Trump paid tribute to COVID victims and those who lost their loved ones to the virus. She took no time attacking Democrats, but rather exuded a positive outlook.

First Lady Melania Trump at #RNC2020:



"I'd like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals." pic.twitter.com/ziVImH696h — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020

First lady Melania Trump addresses the pandemic during her Rose Garden speech at the Republican convention:



"My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one. ... I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone." pic.twitter.com/IF640OTQLI — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 26, 2020

As should be expected, liberals on Twitter threw disparaging insults at the First Lady, even regarding her ability to speak English; she speaks 5 languages.

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Never forget that melania is a racist birther just like her husband https://t.co/GGNcZ9yNaS — Molly Jong-Fast?? (@MollyJongFast) August 26, 2020

The words were right in @flotus speech, but it was not authentic or grounded in anything she has done or said previously. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

The First Lady's address was eloquent, compelling and gracious; but, because her last name is Trump, the Left gives her no credit.