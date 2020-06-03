House Republicans

GOP Women Dominate Tuesday's Congressional Primaries

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 03, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republicans nominated an influx of women to run in competitive congressional districts during Tuesday’s primaries. To date, 36 GOP women have emerged victorious from congressional primaries, with only 50 percent of primaries having taken place. The current record for Republican female candidates is 53, set in 2004; the GOP could very well surpass that this cycle.

Five GOP women won their primaries for battleground congressional districts on Tuesday night in Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico and Pennsylvania:

Nominating strong, female candidates has grown into a priority for Republicans who are serious about shifting the image of the GOP. The original effort was spearheaded by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who recognized the deficit of GOP women in Congress after the 2018 midterms; Rep. Stefanik founded EPAC to elevate and empower Republican women to run for office. Outside groups, including Winning for Women, formed to bolster Rep. Stefanik’s recruiting efforts. 

Most Popular