GOP Women Dominate Tuesday's Congressional Primaries

Republicans nominated an influx of women to run in competitive congressional districts during Tuesday’s primaries. To date, 36 GOP women have emerged victorious from congressional primaries, with only 50 percent of primaries having taken place. The current record for Republican female candidates is 53, set in 2004; the GOP could very well surpass that this cycle.

Five GOP women won their primaries for battleground congressional districts on Tuesday night in Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico and Pennsylvania:

#PA07 – Thank you! Our campaign to protect the American Dream took a GIANT step – but our work is far from done. Our fight is only just beginning. It’s time to elect a STRONG leader for the Lehigh Valley, and I’m ready to be that congresswoman. Join me: https://t.co/7N3kTHWJxk pic.twitter.com/NQ3OL2mPdR — Lisa Scheller for Congress (@SchellerforPA) June 3, 2020

??WINNER??@millermeeks is officially the GOP nominee in #IA02. After over a decade of failed leadership from Dave Loebsack, Dr. Miller-Meeks will give southeast Iowans the voice they deserve in D.C. & she’ll provide needed expertise to tackle our nation’s leading issues! pic.twitter.com/Mg8EFWNPXN — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) June 3, 2020

??WINNER??@hinsonashley has officially won the GOP nomination in #IA01. Ashley Hinson has a proven record of working towards solutions and being a strong leader for northeast Iowa. It's time to send her to Washington & flip this seat from ?? to ?? in November! pic.twitter.com/rFznByZqKS — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) June 3, 2020

Thank you to New Mexico's Second District Republicans for your tremendous vote of confidence tonight! Together we are going to take back our district and turn New Mexico red! #NM02 #NMPOL — Yvette Herrell (@Yvette4congress) June 3, 2020

Nominating strong, female candidates has grown into a priority for Republicans who are serious about shifting the image of the GOP. The original effort was spearheaded by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who recognized the deficit of GOP women in Congress after the 2018 midterms; Rep. Stefanik founded EPAC to elevate and empower Republican women to run for office. Outside groups, including Winning for Women, formed to bolster Rep. Stefanik’s recruiting efforts.

The effort to recruit more qualified Republican women to run for office is long overdue. Republican women represent a key fabric of the party and deserve a voice at the table.