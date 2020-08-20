DNC

Biden Makes Lofty Promises in His DNC Speech...President Trump Responds

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 11:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention. Preceding Biden’s acceptance were his former competitors in the Democratic presidential primary, including Sens. Cory Booker (NJ), Amy Klobuchar (MN), Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Bernie Sanders (VT), as well as Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Andrew Yang. 

Biden’s children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, introduced their father, featuring a clip from the late Beau Biden’s speech at the 2008 convention. 

Biden opened up his acceptance speech by accusing President Trump of “anger,” “fear,” and “division,” and promised to “overcome darkness.” Biden vowed to choose “facts over fiction,” “hope over fear,” and “fairness over privilege.”

The newly-minted Democratic nominee attacked President Trump’s coronavirus response, and promised that under a Biden administration, Americans would not be at the mercy of foreign viruses. This promise is a 180-degree spin from Biden’s previous rhetoric on coronavirus, when he was reluctant to place blame on China and the CCP, and even called President Trump’s ban on travel to and from China “xenophobic.” He later backed the travel ban when it was proven to be highly effective by medical experts. Biden doubled-down on his promise to implement a nationalized mask mandate upon being sworn into office, an unserious policy proposal with zero constitutional reasoning. 

While attacking the legislative accomplishments of the Trump administration, Biden promised to repeal the landmark tax cuts passed by the GOP-led Congress in 2017. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) cut taxes substantially for every income group aside from those earning over $1 million per year, and the middle-class overwhelmingly benefited from the law. The data does not back-up Biden’s claim that the Trump administration’s tax cuts were legislated as a tax break for the rich; in fact, the TCJA is just the opposite, and Biden’s promise to scrap the tax cuts would hardly benefit working American families.

President Trump responded to Biden’s speech full of promises, and pointed out that in his four decades in Washington, the former vice president was unable to accomplish this agenda.

After a week of cringeworthy speeches and stumps for Biden, the DNC is finally over.

Most Popular