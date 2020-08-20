Biden Makes Lofty Promises in His DNC Speech...President Trump Responds

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention. Preceding Biden’s acceptance were his former competitors in the Democratic presidential primary, including Sens. Cory Booker (NJ), Amy Klobuchar (MN), Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Bernie Sanders (VT), as well as Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Andrew Yang.

Biden’s children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, introduced their father, featuring a clip from the late Beau Biden’s speech at the 2008 convention.

Biden opened up his acceptance speech by accusing President Trump of “anger,” “fear,” and “division,” and promised to “overcome darkness.” Biden vowed to choose “facts over fiction,” “hope over fear,” and “fairness over privilege.”

#BREAKING: Joe Biden accepts Democratic Party's nomination to be their candidate for President of the United States: "It's time for us -- for We the People -- to come together." #DemConvention #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/a8Y8NiWf4s — The Hill (@thehill) August 21, 2020

.@JoeBiden: "This is a life-changing election. This will determine what America's going to look like for a long long time. Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency, science, democracy -- they're all on the ballot." #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/lVPibv5vyZ — CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2020

The newly-minted Democratic nominee attacked President Trump’s coronavirus response, and promised that under a Biden administration, Americans would not be at the mercy of foreign viruses. This promise is a 180-degree spin from Biden’s previous rhetoric on coronavirus, when he was reluctant to place blame on China and the CCP, and even called President Trump’s ban on travel to and from China “xenophobic.” He later backed the travel ban when it was proven to be highly effective by medical experts. Biden doubled-down on his promise to implement a nationalized mask mandate upon being sworn into office, an unserious policy proposal with zero constitutional reasoning.

If elected president, on day one, Joe Biden says, "we will have a national mandate to wear a mask. Not as a burden, but as a patriotic duty to protect one another." pic.twitter.com/X5wtcl0oD8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2020

While attacking the legislative accomplishments of the Trump administration, Biden promised to repeal the landmark tax cuts passed by the GOP-led Congress in 2017. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) cut taxes substantially for every income group aside from those earning over $1 million per year, and the middle-class overwhelmingly benefited from the law. The data does not back-up Biden’s claim that the Trump administration’s tax cuts were legislated as a tax break for the rich; in fact, the TCJA is just the opposite, and Biden’s promise to scrap the tax cuts would hardly benefit working American families.

President Trump responded to Biden’s speech full of promises, and pointed out that in his four decades in Washington, the former vice president was unable to accomplish this agenda.

In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

After a week of cringeworthy speeches and stumps for Biden, the DNC is finally over.