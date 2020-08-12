Trump Administration Advocates for Reopening America's Schools Safely

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway hosted a discussion on the reopening of America’s schools, featuring parents, educators, and administrators.

The Trump administration advocates for sending kids back to school for in-person learning, arguing that both science and common sense give the green light for America’s schools to reopen. Sending kids back to school also alleviates work restrictions for parents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unveiled comprehensive guidelines for schools to reopen safely while minimizing the risk for children, and the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act legislates funding to give schools the necessary resources to reopen safely.

Secretary DeVos advocated against a “one-size fits all” approach and encouraged schools to make decisions based on science over fear.

President Trump said that federal education aid should give parents the choice of where to send their children if certain schools do not reopen in the Fall and that the money should "follow the student":