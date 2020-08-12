Did 'Catholic Joe' Pick an Anti-Catholic VP?

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Joe Biden’s freshly-minted vice presidential pick, has a history of grotesque behavior toward judicial nominees as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her bias goes even further than her despicable treatment of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Late in 2018, Sen. Harris exemplified her anti-Catholic bigotry during a confirmation hearing for Judge Brian C. Buescher, who was nominated by President Trump to serve the District of Nebraska. Sen. Harris took issue with Buescher’s membership in the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Church’s most prominent philanthropic organization.

Sen. Harris deemed the charitable organization, that is directly aligned with the values of the Catholic Church, an “all-male society,” and took issue with the Knights of Columbus’ stances against abortion and in favor of traditional marriage. These views, that of the church, were disqualifying factors for a federal judge in the eyes of Sen. Harris. She asked Buescher if he would cut ties with the Knights of Columbus, insinuating that he could not be an impartial judge if he was a member of the organization.

The California Democrat used Judge Buescher’s membership in a Catholic service organization, and therefore his faith itself, as an avenue to justify opposing his nomination on the basis of ideology. Buescher explained to Sen. Harris that he believes a judge’s role is to “apply the law,” but that was not sufficient; she deemed the practice of Catholicism as a disqualifier for a judicial nominee. Sen. Harris’ anti-Catholic bigotry sets a dangerous precedent for future confirmations, and shows her fundamental misunderstanding of what constitutes a well-qualified jurist.

Biden selected Sen. Harris as he pitches himself to voters as both a moderate and a devout Catholic while he holds views that directly contradict the teachings of the church.