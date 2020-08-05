Biden to Skip In-Person DNC Acceptance Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is reportedly skipping the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee later this month. Biden will instead accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware.

More: Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee this month to accept the Democratic nomination for president at the party convention due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the travel plans https://t.co/XlI1rAJXF0 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) August 5, 2020

SCOOP: Joe Biden is no longer traveling to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic nomination. His plans to travel to the convention have been scrapped because of coronavirus concerns. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 5, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 5, 2020

The DNC is slated to host a convention that is mostly virtual, but Biden elected to skip his in-person acceptance on account of coronavirus concerns.

President Trump is undecided about the location of his acceptance speech but said that he will “probably” formally accept the nomination from Republican National Committee (RNC) at the White House:

"I'll probably do mine live from the White House," President Trump says of his convention speech. He says Melania Trump and several lawmakers will also give speeches. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 5, 2020