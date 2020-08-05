RNC

Biden to Skip In-Person DNC Acceptance Speech

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is reportedly skipping the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee later this month. Biden will instead accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware.

The DNC is slated to host a convention that is mostly virtual, but Biden elected to skip his in-person acceptance on account of coronavirus concerns. 

President Trump is undecided about the location of his acceptance speech but said that he will “probably” formally accept the nomination from Republican National Committee (RNC) at the White House:

Most Popular