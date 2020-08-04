Jill Biden Promises That Biden Will Attend Debates

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden vowed that her husband, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will attend the three scheduled presidential debates. Dr. Biden told Fox News's Dana Perino that her husband will appear at the pre-scheduled debates to face-off against President Trump, as planned:
"Oh yes," Dr. Biden said. "He will. I think it's three debates that they decided on. Yeah. He'll be there."
WATCH: @DrBiden joins Dana to discuss all things 2020, from criticisms of Joe Biden's cognitive ability, to narrowing down the search for a VP.— The Daily Briefing (@dailybriefing) August 4, 2020
Listen here: pic.twitter.com/Nls8ItHGSs
