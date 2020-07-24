'Law and Order Will Prevail': McEnany Defends Trump Administration's Crackdown On Violence in Portland

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the Trump administration’s intent to bring back “law and order,” amid growing violence in Portland, by bringing in federal law enforcement officers. She affirmed the White House’s solidarity with peaceful protests, which is not what is occurring in Portland.

“These are not the actions of so called peaceful protesters, and the Trump administration will not stand by and allow anarchy in our streets. Law and order will prevail,” McEnany told reporters.

McEnany also confirmed what President Trump said in a Tweet this morning regarding the potential renaming of military bases named for Confederate generals:

President Trump is set to sign an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices on Friday afternoon.