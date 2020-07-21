Planned Parenthood's New York Chapter Cuts Association with Racist Founder

Planned Parenthood’s New York chapter is cutting association with the organization’s founder, Margaret Sanger, a notorious racist with ties to the eugenics movement. Sanger has historically been praised by Planned Parenthood and its allies for her work as an advocate for reproductive rights, especially with regard to contraceptives. Sanger’s advocacy included “selective breeding,” which disproportionately harms people of color, as a fundamental principle of the eugenics movement.

“The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color,” said Karen Seltzer, the chair of Planned Parenthood New York affiliate’s board, per The NYT.

Pro-life leaders praised Planned Parenthood’s decision to disavow Sanger:

The New York clinic named for Sanger will now be known as the Manhattan Health Center.