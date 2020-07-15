Secretary Pompeo Announces Visa Restrictions on Employees of Chinese Tech Companies

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the United States will implement sanctions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies, including those working for Huawei, who engage in human rights violations perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Huawei in particular is effectively dominated by the CCP. Sec. Pompeo said that telecommunication companies that do business with Huawei are complicit in human rights abuses.

The secretary will travel to the UK and Denmark next week, after the UK severed ties with Huawei and banned the company from its 5G wireless network. The UK's decision followed the Chinese government's rollout of a national security law that severely impedes on Hong Kong's individual autonomy. The Trump administration pressed our British allies to sever ties on account of those human rights violations.

Tomorrow, Sec. Pompeo is set to release the State Department’s report from the Commission on Unalienable Rights. He told reporters that the administration crafts foreign policy based on America’s “founding principles” and is committed to “reverence for unalienable rights.”