law enforcement

Kayleigh McEnany Honors Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kayleigh McEnany Honors Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany honored the lives of fallen police officers who were murdered in the line of duty over the weekend, during her briefing on Monday. 

McEnany touted the Trump administration’s solidarity with police and "law and order," and President Trump's opposition to the movement to "defund the police:"

Reporters pressed McEnany on rumors of conflict between President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci over strategies to combat COVID-19. She dispelled the notion that the relationship between the president and Dr. Fauci is anything but amicable and noted that the United States leads the world in COVID-19 testing.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Liberal Lawyer Shreds CNN Legal Analyst’s Take on Roger Stone’s Commutation in Less Than Five Paragraphs
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter: Yes, The Mueller Probe's ‘Hysterical Fallacies' Is Cause For Roger Stone's Commutation
Matt Vespa

TOWNHALL EXCLUSIVE: National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on China, TikTok, Iran, and John Bolton
Guy Benson
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Why It Was Important for President Trump to Commute Roger Stone
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
A Massachusetts Historical Site Will Change Its Name To Be More Inclusive
Alex Corey
Surprise: Pro-Cancel Culture Letter Packed With Lazy Arguments, Inconsistencies, and Omissions
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular