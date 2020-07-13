Kayleigh McEnany Honors Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany honored the lives of fallen police officers who were murdered in the line of duty over the weekend, during her briefing on Monday.

McEnany touted the Trump administration’s solidarity with police and "law and order," and President Trump's opposition to the movement to "defund the police:"

Reporters pressed McEnany on rumors of conflict between President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci over strategies to combat COVID-19. She dispelled the notion that the relationship between the president and Dr. Fauci is anything but amicable and noted that the United States leads the world in COVID-19 testing.