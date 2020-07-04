President Trump Gives Tribute to America From Mount Rushmore on the Eve of Independence Day

President Trump held an event ahead of the commemoration of Independence Day at Mount Rushmore. The president’s address came on the heels of a growing movement to erase America’s history and tear down years-old monuments, even those that represent the best of our nation.

"Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children,” President Trump said.

Standing in the shadow of Mount Rushmore, as far-left protesters seek to deface iconic historic monuments, the president promised that it would never be defiled:

"This monument will never be desecrated. These heroes will never be defaced. Their legacy will never, ever be destroyed. Their achievements will never be forgotten. And Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and to our freedom." pic.twitter.com/mR3zhGvXwn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

The president pleaded with Americans to “speak up loudly” in the face of growing violence, and a movement that seeks to rid the nation of its history:

“My fellow Americans, it is time to speak up loudly, strongly, and powerfully—and defend the integrity of our country.” -@POTUS — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) July 4, 2020

"They want to silence us—but we will not be silenced.



We will state the truth in full, without apology: We declare that the United States of America is the most just and exceptional nation ever to exist on Earth." — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

On the eve of the 244th anniversary of Independence Day, President Trump vowed that our nation will not be “tyrannized,” “demeaned,” or “intimidated:”

“Here tonight, before the eyes of our forefathers, Americans declare again as we did 244 years ago: we will NOT be tyrannized, we will NOT be demeaned, we will NOT be intimiated” -@POTUS — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) July 4, 2020

Watch the president’s full remarks here: