Indepedence Day

President Trump Gives Tribute to America From Mount Rushmore on the Eve of Independence Day

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 04, 2020 12:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Gives Tribute to America From Mount Rushmore on the Eve of Independence Day

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump held an event ahead of the commemoration of Independence Day at Mount Rushmore. The president’s address came on the heels of a growing movement to erase America’s history and tear down years-old monuments, even those that represent the best of our nation. 

"Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children,” President Trump said.

Standing in the shadow of Mount Rushmore, as far-left protesters seek to deface iconic historic monuments, the president promised that it would never be defiled:

The president pleaded with Americans to “speak up loudly” in the face of growing violence, and a movement that seeks to rid the nation of its history:

On the eve of the 244th anniversary of Independence Day, President Trump vowed that our nation will not be “tyrannized,” “demeaned,” or “intimidated:”

Watch the president’s full remarks here:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Is The New York Times Serious With Their Tweet About President Trump's Mt. Rushmore Speech?
Matt Vespa

New Study Shows Hydroxychloroquine Saves Lives…and Exposes Why The Media Attacked Trump Over It
Matt Vespa
The Coronavirus Lockdowns are Over...And These Studies Really Deliver a Death Blow
Matt Vespa

Liberal Reporter Documents Minneapolis Devastation And Suggests Why the Media Didn't Really Cover It

Matt Vespa
Why MSNBC's Rachel Maddow's June Jobs Report Prediction Was Hilarious
Matt Vespa
Sen. Ted Cruz Chimes in on NFL Playing the 'Black National Anthem'
VIP
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular