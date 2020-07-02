Sen. Lee Urges Senate to Formally Condemn Mob Violence

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) brought a resolution before the Senate that would formally condemn the rise of mob violence and a “mob mentality,” before the upper chamber leaves for Fourth of July recess, in his remarks obtained by Townhall. The Utah Republican said that the resolution was “not-controversial,” and urged bipartisan support.

“Whereas the United States of America was founded in 1776 on universal principles of freedom, justice, and human equality...the United States is today, as ever, an ethnically, racially, religiously, and culturally diverse nation, morally committed to cultivating respect, friendship, and justice across all such differences, and protecting the God-given equal rights of all Americans under the law,” the resolution reads.

Sen. Lee’s legislation urges the Senate to condemn vandalism and violence while supporting peaceful protesting:

“That it is the sense of the Senate that— (1) the rising tide of vandalism, mob violence, and the mob mentality that feeds it—including its cruel and intolerant ‘‘cancel culture’’—should be condemned by all Americans; (2) peaceful demonstrations and mob violence are different in kind; (3) physical assault and property destruction are not forms of political speech but violent crimes whose perpetrators should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law; and (4) the innocent law enforcement officers, public officials, and private citizens who suffer the mob’s violence and endure its scorn while protecting our communities from them deserve the thanks and appreciation of every American.”

Democrats have been reluctant to condemn violence and rioting, behavior that actually undermines peaceful protests. Sen. Lee puts Democratic lawmakers on notice, and on the record siding with mob violence.