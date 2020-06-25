Pat Toomey

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 2:00 PM
Senate Passes Bipartisan China Sanctions Bill in Support of Autonomy for Hong Kong

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate unanimously voted in favor of legislation in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong that would place sanctions on officials in China who undermine Hong Kong’s rightful autonomy. A bipartisan bill spearheaded by Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), the legislation aims to defend the status of Hong Kong and protect citizens from human rights atrocities. 

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act asks the State Department to keep further tabs on officials who may violate the “one country, two systems” module, which gives Hong Kong autonomy, and allows the president to have the power to implement consequences for those found guilty of encroaching on Hong Kong’s autonomy. The bipartisan legislation included a resolution from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that condemns the Chinese government's authoritarian behavior.

The bill heads to the House of Representatives, where a companion bill was introduced by Reps. Brad Sherman (D-CA.) and Ted Yoho (R-FL).

