Abrams Calls Ossoff a 'Warrior Against Corruption' As She Heads 'Dark Money' Group

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 11:45 AM
Source: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Prominent Georgia Democrat and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams threw her formal support behind newly-minted Senate nominee Jon Ossoff during an appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday night. Abrams declined to run in the Democratic primary herself, in hopes of being asked to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential candidate

Abrams dubbed Ossoff a “warrior against corruption” and vowed to partner with the infamous “human cash incinerator” on voting rights issues:

Abrams herself knows a thing or two about corruption, though. An outside group that backed the failed gubernatorial candidate’s 2018 bid for Georgia’s governorship was fined $50,000 by the state’s ethics commission for failing to properly comply with campaign finance procedure. 

Via the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC), Georgia’s ethics commission said that “Gente4Abrams” (People for Abrams) hauled $240,000 into the Democratic primary to help Abrams win the nomination for governor, but failed to properly report spending. Upon Abrams’ primary victory, the group spent an additional $685,000, in an effort to help her beat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Of course, Abrams was eventually defeated by Gov. Kemp, although she refused to concede the election, and claimed that the race was stolen from her by Republicans guilty of“voter suppression.” 

While Abrams grapples with ties to campaign finance violations, she also heads a “dark money” group, Fair Fight Action, that is prepared to spend millions in support of Ossoff’s bid against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). While Ossoff is prepared to be bankrolled by Abrams’ dark money group, among others, the Senate hopeful promised to fight to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling on Citizens United and “get dark money out of politics.”

Dark money in politics is seemingly admissible to Ossoff if it boosts his political ambitions.

