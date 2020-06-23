'When and Not An If:' Dr. Fauci Says He is Hopeful For a Vaccine By End of Year

In his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci foreshadowed hope for a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year. Dr. Fauci testified on matters related to COVID-19 and the Trump Administration’s response to the virus, along with officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Dr. Fauci told the committee that he believes it will be “when and not if” in regards to a vaccine and that he remains “cautiously optimistic” about current trials for COVID vaccines:

Dr. Fauci also dispelled the notion that the Trump Administration ever instructed the public health officials on the White House Coronavirus Task Force to “slow down” testing for COVID-19:

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I know for sure, to my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is a fact." pic.twitter.com/yp7GP4kBZ9 — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 23, 2020

"To my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing," Dr. Fauci tells House committee in hearing on COVID response. "We're going to be doing more testing, not less." — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci confirmed that the administration will ramp up efforts and do more testing, not less. Watch his testimony here: