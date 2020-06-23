House of Representatives

'When and Not An If:' Dr. Fauci Says He is Hopeful For a Vaccine By End of Year

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 12:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
'When and Not An If:' Dr. Fauci Says He is Hopeful For a Vaccine By End of Year

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci foreshadowed hope for a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year. Dr. Fauci testified on matters related to COVID-19 and the Trump Administration’s response to the virus, along with officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). 

Dr. Fauci told the committee that he believes it will be “when and not if” in regards to a vaccine and that he remains “cautiously optimistic” about current trials for COVID vaccines: 

Dr. Fauci also dispelled the notion that the Trump Administration ever instructed the public health officials on the White House Coronavirus Task Force to “slow down” testing for COVID-19:

Dr. Fauci confirmed that the administration will ramp up efforts and do more testing, not less. Watch his testimony here:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WATCH: Unhinged Protesters Scream at Cops After Being Stopped from Pulling Down WH Park Statue
Julio Rosas
DOJ Has Been on an Indictment Spree Against Violent Anarchists
Katie Pavlich
How a Conservative Commentator Turned the Left's Cancel Culture Campaign Against Itself
Matt Vespa
Fox News Pulls In Huge Number of Viewers for Trump's Tulsa Campaign Rally
Julio Rosas

What Did Mazie Hirono Just Call Tim Scott's Police Reform Bill?
Cortney O'Brien
Reports: Angry Recriminations Within Trumpworld Over Tulsa Rally Flop
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular