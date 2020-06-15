Supreme Court

SCOTUS Upholds LGBT Protections Under Title VII

Jun 15, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Supreme Court issued a group of highly-watched opinions on Monday morning, including a group of controversial cases related to employee protections under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The suits each alleged workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identification. With Justice Gorsuch authoring the majority opinion, the court ruled in a 6-3 vote that firing employees based on being gay or transgender violated Title VII:

“Title VII makes it “unlawful . . .for an employer to fail or refuse to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual…because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”

The court declined to hear multiple cases, including a request from the Trump Administration to overturn California’s “sanctuary city” law. The high court also declined to rule on a group of cases related to qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, which shields police officers from personal liability, as well as a group of cases related to the Second Amendment.

Other decisions related to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and abortion are still outstanding.

