Michigan Democratic Official Faces Trial for Six Counts of Alleged Election Fraud

A Democratic official in Michigan is facing trial for allegations of voting fraud from the 2018 midterm elections, after being charged with six counts of election-related felonies. Sherikia Hawkins is the City of Southfield’s Clerk, and is bound for trial on all counts of fraud, per Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The complaint of fraud alleges that Hawkins abused her role and used her computer to alter the Qualified Voter File from 2018’s election in an attempt to void absentee ballots. The charges are as follows, per local Michigan reporting:

Stemming from the Nov. 6, 2018 general election, Hawkins was charged as follows: Count One: Election law – Falsifying returns/records, a five-year felony and/or $1,000;

Count Two: Forgery of a public record, a 14-year felony;

Count Three: Misconduct in office, a five-year felony and/or $10,000;

Count Four: Using a computer to commit a crime – election law – falsifying returns/records, a seven-year felony and/or $5,000;

Count Five: Using a computer to commit a crime – forgery of a public record, a 10-year felony and/or $10,000;

Count Six: Using a computer to commit a crime – misconduct in office, a seven-year felony and/or $5,000.

Attorney General Nessel’s announcement of pursuing these charges comes on the heels of more potential fraud in Michigan, as irregularities with absentee ballots are reported.

"Given the troubling accusations against Clerk Hawkins and the reports of ballot applications being sent to individuals not eligible to vote we are calling for a full audit into absentee ballot applications in Michigan," Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action, told Townhall.

Building cases of voter fraud, including Hawkins’ in Michigan, undermine Democrats’ message that voter fraud is nonexistent.