Leader McConnell Eviscerates 'Defund the Police' Movement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had harsh words for those on the Left elevating the “defund the police” trend in the wake of George Floyd’s death. While Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill has not formally endorsed the radical movement, leaders have overwhelmingly avoided condemning the idea of defunding law enforcement as the idea gains traction. Sen. Schumer proposed legislation that will “enact crucial reforms,” while pivoting to local ordinances when asked about defunding the police.

Just asked Pelosi and Schumer if they back the defund the police movement on the ground, and Pelosi answered, saying: “That’s a local decision” and they’ll have “those debates at the local level.” “That doesn’t mean we’re going to pile more money on to further militarize police.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 8, 2020

Leader McConnell blasted the unserious effort to “defund the police,” a movement for which most advocates cannot even coherently lobby for:

McConnell shooting straight on defunding police:



"Call me old-fashioned; I think you may actually want a police officer to stop a criminal and arrest him before we try to work through his feelings." pic.twitter.com/pQ0CT5QXLE — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 9, 2020

Leader McConnell added that the American people are “too smart” to take such a fringe effort seriously. Indeed, it's hard to imagine the American public endorsing the "defund the police" movement, which once existed solely on the fringe of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party, but is now gaining momentum with lawmakers. The vast majority of Republicans agree that reforms to law enforcement are necessary, but Democratic leadership should condemn or endorse the "defund the police" movement directly.