Mitch McConnell

Leader McConnell Eviscerates 'Defund the Police' Movement

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2020 9:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
Leader McConnell Eviscerates 'Defund the Police' Movement

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had harsh words for those on the Left elevating the “defund the police” trend in the wake of George Floyd’s death. While Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill has not formally endorsed the radical movement, leaders have overwhelmingly avoided condemning the idea of defunding law enforcement as the idea gains traction. Sen. Schumer proposed legislation that will “enact crucial reforms,” while pivoting to local ordinances when asked about defunding the police. 

Leader McConnell blasted the unserious effort to “defund the police,” a movement for which most advocates cannot even coherently lobby for:

Leader McConnell added that the American people are “too smart” to take such a fringe effort seriously. Indeed, it's hard to imagine the American public endorsing the "defund the police" movement, which once existed solely on the fringe of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party, but is now gaining momentum with lawmakers. The vast majority of Republicans agree that reforms to law enforcement are necessary, but Democratic leadership should condemn or endorse the "defund the police" movement directly.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Takes Side of Buffalo Police Officers as the Charges Become More Tenuous
Cortney O'Brien
Lara Logan Destroys Minneapolis City Council President Over ‘Privilege’ Comment
Leah Barkoukis

Trump Announces Rallies Will Return and the Media Suddenly Remember Pandemic
Leah Barkoukis
Seattle City Council Tells Trump They Don't Want Troops to Help Law Enforcement as Unrest Continues
Julio Rosas
Graphic Post Shows Defense Lawyer Willing to Defend Rioters Who Kill Police Officers
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Black Woman Goes on a Tirade Because She's Unable to Loot a Neighborhood Store
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular