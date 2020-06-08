Schumer Says Dems Will 'Fight Like Hell' to Enact Their New Police Reform Legislation

Congressional Democrats knelt in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Monday as a means to honor George Floyd, who was pinned to the ground for the same amount of time in Minneapolis before he was killed in police custody. Following the demonstration, Democratic leaders introduced their plan to reform police practices.

"We cannot accept anything less than fundamental, structural change," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they planned to "fight like hell" to get The Justice and Policing Act passed. He called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring it up for a vote before July because, according to Sen. Schumer, it will enact "crucial reforms."

Sen. Chuck Schumer calls on Sen. Mitch McConnell to put the police reform bill up for a vote on the Senate floor “before July.”



“The justice and policing act proposes crucial reforms to combat racial violence and excessive force by law enforcement.” https://t.co/2rnazVkGfN pic.twitter.com/tDmpK7IIU4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2020

Some of the changes that Sen. Schumer insists will result in more accountability include more data and transparency among police forces and "modification to police training and practices."

One thing is for sure. If the Democrats' legislation comes anywhere near defunding the police, they can kiss it goodbye. Some of the more radical leaders around the country have called for the defunding of or even abolishing the police.

“It’s not the direction to go,” Rep. Scalise told "Fox & Friends" Monday morning.