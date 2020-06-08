Swing-State Dem. Congressman Embraces 'Defund the Police' Movement

Congressman Conor Lamb (D, PA-17) was pictured at a Black Lives Matter event during which protesters advocated for “defunding the police.” Rep. Lamb represents Pennsylvania’s 17th district, which President Trump carried in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. He originally won a special election in March of 2018 for the Commonwealth’s 18th district, before the congressional map was redrawn. Rep. Lamb eventually flipped the new 17th district from red-to-blue in the 2018 midterm elections by nine points.
Rep. Lamb owes much of his electoral success to his promise to remain a “moderate” congressman, but advocating for stripping law enforcement of funding is hardly a moderate stance.
No “law and order” here @ConorLambPA.— Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) June 8, 2020
@RepConorLamb embracing #DefundthePolice is exactly why @SeanParnellUSA will send him packing in November! #PA17 #PApolitics https://t.co/W2jsyFJKQQ pic.twitter.com/hICpi8PFkc
The Pennsylvania Democrat, who faces a tough re-election this November, has yet to comment on the growing push to “defund the police,” as Rep. Lamb’s challenger, Republican Sean Parnell, pointed out.
He’s been silent because @ConorLambPA agrees with @AOC.— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 8, 2020
Lamb embodies the most radical elements of his party & supports the ludicrous & dangerous #DefundThePolice movement.
The vast majority of cops are good & they love their community.
This is a new low for Lamb. https://t.co/oW8SVzJMek pic.twitter.com/FGizp9Jy56
As the movement to “defund the police” moves into mainstream discourse, Democratic candidates will be forced, and rightfully so, to accept or condemn the idea as November approaches.