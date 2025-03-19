Soros-Backed Group Is Reimbursing Anti-Musk Agitators

A radical Soros-funded group is reimbursing far-left activists for costs incurred from protesting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) czar Elon Musk at Tesla dealerships across the country.

Advertisement

Indivisible Project, a 501(c)(4) bankrolled primarily by Open Society Foundations (OSF), the nucleus of the Soros grantgiving nexus, is one of the main activist organizations behind the anti-Musk movement targeting Tesla showrooms all over America.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Indivisible received much of its funding from the Open Society Foundations network founded by liberal mega-donor George Soros. Between 2017 and 2023, the left-wing outfit raked in more than $7.6 million in Soros money, according to the Open Society Foundations grant database.

Congressional staffers Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, a married activist couple, co-founded Indivisible in 2016 to protest the election of President Donald Trump.

NEW: Meet couple running Indivisible's anti-DOGE agitation op targeting GOP townhalls & flooding Hill phonelines: Leah Greenberg+Ezra Levin who have $11.7m warchest thx to $7.26m from Soros. Greenberg's parents worked for Obama. 501(c)4 Indivisible pays a "DEI director" $155,163. pic.twitter.com/19yQUICPrM — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 27, 2025

Set up originally to provide progressives with a "Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda," the D.C. non-profit is now organizing a cross-country mutiny against Musk planned during the federal government's mid-March recess this week.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Indivisible is instructing "grassroots" groups to "stop the Trump-Musk coup" and is equipping affiliates with protest "toolkits."

On-the-ground agitators are told that they'll be reimbursed for any eligible expenses associated with the nationwide "Tesla Takedown," including travel costs, food, drinks, venue fees, AV equipment, and printing services concerning messaging critical of the Trump administration.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

According to the "Musk Or Us" reimbursement program's submission form, allies of Indivisible are able to receive at least $200 per group for each congressional recess they protest. Activists can contact Indivisible if "the reimbursement is not sufficient to cover costs."

Those seeking to recoup their costs are instructed to save all itemized receipts, invoices, and proof of purchases as well as upload images of store-bought or printed materials, such as Indivisible-branded stickers, flyers, and posters.

"[W]e reimburse for chicken suits!!!" exclaimed Greenberg, Indivisible's co-executive director, on Bluesky.

Indivisible MT, a Pennsylvania-based branch of the Indivisible coalition, is one of many Indivisible off-shoots holding local mock town halls where organizers wear inflatable chicken suits and bock like a chicken to call out their Republican representatives for not opposing Musk's shake-up of the federal bureaucracy.

In response to a suggestion that Indivisible ought to send a starter kit for these town halls, containing a chicken suit and an effigy of a congressman, Greenberg said, "Historically we've mostly just sent people money to buy their own, but…stay tuned for March recess."

Advertisement

Payments can be made out to an individual activist via direct deposit or mailed check. Indivisible, however, recommends that recipients deposit the cash in their Distributed Fundraising Account, a streamlined way for Indivisible groups to accept donations and spend funds through a debit card without having to form a board of directors, write bylaws, register as an independent organization, or seek 501(c)(4) status.

🚨 The Soros-backed group Indivisible is reimbursing left-wing protestors who “criticize the Trump administration” and DOGE. pic.twitter.com/689eDNBPmU — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 13, 2025

"Trust us, since we incorporated our own organization: incorporating takes a lot of time, reams of paperwork, and hundreds (or potentially thousands) of dollars in fees," Indivisible's frequently-asked-questions page advises. "On top of that, each type of non-profit has a variety of legal restrictions—for example, 501(c)(3) organizations are generally prohibited from taking part in elections. By using the national Indivisible fundraising system, you won't have to worry about managing your donations, and we'll handle a lot of the paperwork on the front end."

As part of this operation, Indivisible provides groups with a personal ActBlue fundraising page for direct donations.

Advertisement

Indivisible also subsidizes "community-building events," in which members learn the basics of organizing and "recuperate" from physically protesting. Under the IndivisiGather initiative, Indivisible's "largest-ever" reimbursement program, group gatherings like retreats, barbeques, ice cream socials, coffee chats, book clubs, game nights, hikes, and beach get-togethers costing as much as $1,500 are all paid for.

"We know how much work that [activism] takes, and we know that burnout is always a risk among group leaders and volunteers," Indivisible says. "So, we want to keep providing you with support so you can take some time from the organizing work and have fun—the kind of stuff that strengthens solidarity between people that makes grassroots activism enjoyable."

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose Big Government corruption. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.